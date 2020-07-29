Prince William Opens Up About The Time He Bought Kate Middleton The 'worst Gift'

Prince William was recently speaking in a podcast where he revealed the worst gift he has ever gotten for Kate Middleton. The Royal family member also revealed that his wife never lets him forget the time when he got her the gift. In the podcast, the former footballer Peter Crouch revealed that he once had gotten his wife a raincoat, three years into the marriage. This prompted Prince William to share his own incident when he bought Kate Middleton a pair of binoculars, explaining that it was early on during their courtship.

Prince William reveals the worst gift he got Kate

Prince William went on to give details about the incident sharing that he had wrapped the binoculars in a decorative cover and had convinced himself that it was a good gift. However, Kate had different thoughts and the gift did not go down well with her. The Duke of Cambridge went on to joke that he honestly has no idea as to why he bought her a pair of binoculars.

The couple tied the knot back in 2011 after meeting at a university ten years prior. They're now parents to three children namely, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. On a serious note, Prince William discussed the importance of staying mentally fit during the podcast.

The Duke of Cambridge stated that it is important for everyone to stay mentally fit. The Prince went on to say that it is a sign of strength to discuss mental health and its not weakness. William has been often been candid about his mental health, he had recently come forward and shared how he still struggles after losing his mother Princess Diana in a car crash back in 1997.

Besides discussing mental health, the Prince also shed light on how he has been dealing with the lockdown. He shared that the lockdown period has been pretty testing as keeping the kids engaged has been a struggle for him.

