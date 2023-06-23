Priscilla Teaser Out, Sofia Coppola Spotlights Elvis Presley's Wife In Untold Story

Production house A24 released the teaser of Priscilla, based on the life and times of Priscilla Presley, the first and only wife of singer Elvis Presley. The fast paced video captured how Priscilla maneuvered her life along side larger-than-life Elvis. Cailee Spaeny plays the titular role with Jacob Elordi stepping in as the King of Rock n' Roll.

3 things you need to know

Priscilla marks Sofia Coppola's ninth directorial venture - she has also written the film.

Previously Austin Butler had played the role of Elvis Presley in the Golden Globe winning 2022 biopic Elvis.

The new film is based on Priscilla Presley's Elvis and Me, her 1985 memoir detailing her time with the singer.

A whirlwind bird's eye view into the life of Priscilla Presley

Falling right into line with the A24 aesthetic, the 45-second long teaser opened with close up shots of Spaeny painting on some winged eyeliner and putting on long thick lashes - a signature Priscilla move.

The teaser proceeded to cut in and out of formative moments from her life, much of which featureed Elvis, portrayed by Elordi. Spaeny and Elordi appear to have sparked an effortless chemistry capturing the Priscilla-Elvis dynamic well.



A highlight of the teaser was the constant back-and-forth between Priscilla and Elvis' public persona and their private moments. There were glimpses of Elvis' time in the army, their iconic wedding as well as the birth of their only daughter, the now late Lisa Marie Presley and from the looks of it, Priscilla was taking care of everything behind the scenes.

Priscilla is an artistic expression of the Elvis and Me memoir

Directed by Sofia Coppola and produced by A24, Priscilla will highlight the main lady in Elvis Presley's short life. There is Elvis in the movie, but just like every other re-telling, this one will seemingly not hero-worship him. Coppola, meanwhile, is known to have a troupe of favourites she professionally collaborates with to stay true to her style of direction.

These include cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, editor Sarah Flack, production designer Tamara Deverell and costume designer Stacey Battat. They are all part of the Priscilla film crew. Coppola has not only written and directed Priscilla but has also produced this October 2023 release.