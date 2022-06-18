Priyanka Chopra 'almost Wraps' Shoot Of 'Citadel'; Reveals Being 'grateful' To Cast & Crew

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for her upcoming, highly-anticipated spy series Citadel. After welcoming her daughter Maltie Marie Jonas home, who was in the NICU for nearly 100 days, the global icon is once again back on track and has resumed filming for her forthcoming projects.

Ever since Priyanka announced the show, she has been constantly sharing updates and behind the scene visuals from the shooting of the series. Keeping up with the trajectory, The Matrix Resurrections actor recently took to her social media space and revealed that she has 'almost wrapped' Citadel nearly after 18 months. Along with the news, Priyanka also expressed gratitude to the 'amazing' cast and crew of the thriller series.

Priyanka Chopra wraps Citadel

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a piece of news with her fans as she announced the wrap of Citadel. She posted a series of pictures wherein a pink truck was seen with a special thank you note praising the cast and crew for their immense hard work. Sharing the story, Priyanka wrote, "It's finally 'almost wrap' on Citadel after 18 months! The heat is on in Atlanta and I couldn't be more grateful for an amazing cast and crew but also ice cream!"

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's story here:

She also posted another snap of a delicious cupcake that had a special note written on it, that reads 'thank you for your hardwork' while giving a shoutout to a woman entrepreneur's establishment.

More about Citadel

Priyanka Chopra is set to share the screen space with GOT star Richard Madden in Citadel. The upcoming series is being bankrolled by Russo Brothers and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Richard Madden, Priyanka will be joining the star-studded cast that also includes Stanley Tucci, Roland Møller, and Ashleigh Cummings. Earlier in an interview with Collider, the Baywatch actor opened up about her upcoming spy series and stated-

"There is nothing like Citadel on television, I think. It’s extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart. So, I think there is really nothing like that on TV right now and that is one of the big reasons I really wanted to do it. Doing something for multiple episodes…you know it’s a commitment."

IMAGE: Instagram/@PriyankaChopra