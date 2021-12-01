Priyanka Chopra Confirmed To Play Grown-up Sati In 'The Matrix Resurrections'; See Post

The Matrix Resurrections is one of the major films set to release this month. The return of the action franchise after 18 years is being looked at with immense excitement and anticipation by the fans and the release of posters and trailer has added to the buzz. The film also has an Indian representation with Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing a pivotal role in the latest instalment.

While the makers have not shared too many details about her character, the actor's role has finally been revealed. After the launch of the trailer, speculation was rife that she was playing the role of Sati. One of the latest posters of the film has finally confirmed that she is indeed enacting the part.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections

A poster of The Matrix Resurrections by Warner Bros' Korean handle has confirmed that she is playing the role of Sati. The handle used hashtags like 'Sati' in Korean language, and fan clubs expressed their excitement about it.

In the trailer, Priyanka was only seen in one glimpse, when Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, comes and visits her. She then closes an Alice in Wonderland book and then smiles at him. With short hair and the smile, many had speculated that she was the grown-up version of Sati.

Some also have been asking if Priyanka was playing the role of The Oracle in the film since Sati was shown under The Oracle's care later in The Matrix Revolutions. The Oracle predicts that Sati could have a major role to play on humans and machines.

She’s playing one of the most important roles in one of the most important films ever. She’s dominating the movie industry. Can’t wait to see her as the Oracle. #Matrix #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/R1Wl54SaJu — Elizabeta (@suckerfornickjs) September 9, 2021

Sati was seen in The Matrix Revolutions that released in 2003. In the film, she sees Neo and asks him if he was from the Matrix. When the latter replies that he was before, she asks him why he had left, and then says that she too had left her home. Her parents, Rama Kandra and Kamala, then speak to Neo, the former tells him that there were at a place, which was between their worlds, and the latter asks what he was doing there.

The role of the child actor was played by Tanveer K. Atwal.

The Matrix Resurrections releases on December 22.