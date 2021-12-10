Priyanka Chopra Confirms Sati Role In 'Matrix Resurrections' As She Shines On Times Square

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to add more global content into her line-up after making headlines with Quantico in 2017. She also has been working in established franchises, and after Baywatch, is starring in the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise. While her look had made headlines, not much details are out yet on the character that she is playing in the action film, The Matrix Resurrections.

Buzz surrounding the former Miss World playing the character Sati has been doing the rounds since the launch of the trailer. Priyanka finally confirmed that she was indeed playing the role.

Priyanka Chopra confirms playing Sati in The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka had dropped the first look poster of the film featuring her character in a colourful outift with braided hair. She had also shared the two trailers of the venture, where she was seen in one glimpse each. However, she has kept mum on the details of the character that she was playing.

She finally confirmed it on one of her Instagram stories on Friday.

Priyanka reacted to being tagged on her Instagram stories, on a picture of her poster on Times Square billboards. The 39-year-old responded to it by using the hashtag 'Sati', confirming that she was playing the adult version of the character, who had appeared in The Matrix Revolutions.

Earlier, a poster of the film by the Korean handle of Warner Bros, the producers of the venture, had used the hashtag 'Sati' for Priyanka. Not just that, when the first trailer had dropped, people had assumed that time itself that she was playing Sati, on the basis of her hairstyle. Some believed that she could be playing the role of The Oracle, as this character was shown taking care of Sati in the film.

Tanveer K Atwal had played the role of the child actor Sati, in The Matrix Revolutions, where one of the scenes was of the child asking Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, whether he belonged to the Matrix.

The Matrix Resurrections traces the events surrounding the renunion of Neo and Trinity, played by Carrie-Ann Moss. The Lana Wachowski directorial is releasing on December 22.