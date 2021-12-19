Priyanka Chopra Dazzles At 'Matrix Resurrections' US Premiere With Keanu Reeves & Others

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who is known to make a stunning appearance at various red carpet events dazzled at The Matrix Resurrections premiere in San Francisco. The actor, who will be seen playing the role of Sati in the forthcoming franchise, shared the stage with co-stars Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris.

The actor grabbed eyeballs at the green carpet in a shiny off-shoulder gown that seemed perfect to complement the Matrix universe. With minimal makeup and statement earrings, the Indian star looked gorgeous as she stood next to her cast while waving at her fans gathered outside of the premiere night.

Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharya also took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from the premiere night where fans of the film and the stars gathered in a long queue to catch a glimpse. The entire star cast was welcomed with loud cheering and fans rooting for the cast.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared several in-flight pictures where she expressed her happiness at travelling to San Francisco for the premiere night. She even shared a BTS video from her hotel room while getting ready for the premiere night. "Getting ready with Anomaly hair care," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Apart from the stars mentioned above, Jada Pinkett Smith was seen attending the premiere with her son Jaden Smith. Also, Neil Patrick Harris was supported by David Burtka at the premiere.

Recently, in an interview with PTI, Priyanka stated that she feels honoured to be inducted in the popular sci-fi franchise.

"It's an extreme honour to be inducted or included in such a project and especially to be given the responsibility of the character of Sati, which I know is very close to Lana and it was very strategically placed in the previous movie. So, I was very excited when I got the role," she added.

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections has been written and directed by Lana Wachowski who has co-written and co-directed the other three movies of the franchise with her sister Lilly Wachowski.

IMAGE: AP/Instagram/Anjula_Acharia