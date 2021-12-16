International star Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the promotions of the fourth instalment in the Matrix series, The Matrix: Resurrections. The actor is set to make her debut in the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise as the older version of Sati. While Priyanka is gearing up for the release of the movie, she joined the cast of the film for the Matrix press tour. On its third day, Priyanka opted for a graceful look that had a black dress and a messy bun.

Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared several glimpses of the Matrix press tour Day 3. The actor recently posted a group picture featuring most of the cast. The picture had Carrie-Anne Moss, Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris and Jessica Henwick all smiling. Sharing the photo, Priyanka tagged everyone in it and wrote, "Gang is (almost) all here!" She further mentioned the missing cast, which included Jada Pinket Smith and Jonathan Groff. Matrix 4 is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2021.

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's outfit for the press tour's Day 3

After sporting a very long braid and open hair, Priyanka Chopra this time went for a messy bun. The actor wore a black dress by Dolce Gabanna and paired it with a Cheetah print scarf. The Quantico star accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings and some rings. She tied her hair in a messy bun with some side fringes which complimented her entire look. For shoes, the actor wore a pair of black peep-toes boots with high pencil heels.

Priyanka Chopra's other looks from the press tour

Priyanka Chopra channelled her inner Sati for the first two looks of the press tour. On Day 1, the actor wore a blue and white checked bodycon dress, which she paired with white statement heels. The actor, who looked no less than a Boss Lady, sported a very long braid and also tried to whip it like her character.

On Day 2, Priyanka chose yet another Sati-inspired outfit. She went for long open hair with soft curls and a black and white "glitchy" printed dress. The actor kept her rosy makeup to a minimum which reflected Sati's personality. Here are the two looks that Priyanka Chopra carried on the press tour.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra