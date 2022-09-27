Priyanka Chopra Drops UNSEEN Pics With Malti, Late Dad; Says 'It's Always Daughters' Day'

Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing headlines for the past few days after she attended the UNGA and also hosted the Global Citizen Festival 2022 in New York. Chopra was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. While she was busy with the chain of events, she celebrated 'Daughter's Day' a little late and shared some unseen pictures with her late father and her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a throwback picture with her late father Ashok Chopra. In the photo, the father-daughter duo could be seen dancing together at their home. While Priyanka wore a green sweater on black pants, her father was dressed in a maroon sweater and blue jeans.

This year's 'Daughter's Day' is surely special for Chopra as she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie, earlier this year. On the occasion, the actor shared a cute picture with her daughter in which they could be seen cuddling. In the caption, she wrote, "A day late but it's always International Daughters' Day in my book," and added a series of white heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot back in 2018 after dating for a few years. In January, earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter via a surrogate. Taking to their social media handles, the couple released a statement, that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra's latest trip to New York

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek into her "long week." The actor shared glimpses of her attending the United Nations General Assembly. She also shared glimpses of speeches of several social activists, including Malala Yousafzai. The video further saw her UNICEF meet. Sharing the video, the Matrix: Resurrections star wrote, "It was a long but a great week, so happy to have been surrounded by so many amazing people for such incredible conversations and initiatives."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra