Priyanka Chopra Expresses Gratitude To Hugh Jackman For Supporting Her Fundraiser

Priyanka Chopra recently initiated a fundraiser to help fight COVID-19 in India. Her initiative has received global support and Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman gave a shoutout to her efforts taking to his social media account. In response, Priyanka expressed gratitude to the Hollywood actor for his support. Take a look below.

Priyanka Chopra thanks Hugh Jackman for supporting her fundraiser

Taking to Instagram stories, Hugh Jackman shared the details of Priyanka’s fundraiser and urged fans to "Support India". Priyanka reposted his post on her story and thanked Hugh and his wife, Deborra Lee Ann. She wrote, “Thankyou @thehughjackman and Deborra” with a red heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra sets up a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief in India

On April 29, Priyanka took to Instagram and announced her initiative. She posted a video of herself talking about the grim situation in the country. She pointed out being unable to accommodate patients in hospitals and the critical shortage of oxygen supplies across the nation. She appealed to her fans and followers to help out India in its time of need.

In her caption, she penned a note that read, “India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale.” Speaking of the fundraiser, she added, “I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centres, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.”

Priyanka Chopra also revealed that Nick Jonas and she have already and will continue to contribute and it is heartening for her to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. She said that to beat the virus requires all of the nation and no one is safe unless everyone is safe. Have a look at her video below.

(IMAGE: HUGH JACKMAN & PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM)

