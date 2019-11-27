Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas With A Puppy As An Anniversary Gift, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, whose marriage is clocking in 1 year soon, rang in celebration for their anniversary early. The couple will celebrate one year of marriage next month, on December 1. In a video posted by Priyanka on her social media account, she is seen gifting her husband a brand new puppy ahead of their anniversary.

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and also posted the video, and stated that he had the ‘absolute best surprise’. In the video, Priyanka is seen waking Nick up and then introducing him to the new puppy. In the video, Priyanka can be heard telling Nick that the German Shepherd puppy does not have a name yet. Nick seemed confused in the beginning while the brown coloured adorable pup wrapped in a white coloured bow sniffed around. Nick introduced the newest member of the Jonas family to the world and wrote that the name of their new puppy is Gino Jonas.

The puppy now has his own Instagram account. Gino’s profile description reads that he is his daddy’s rock star. Priyanka Chopra also posted a picture of Nick lying with the new puppy. Priyanka Chopra already has a dog named Diana Chopra. In the post put up by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram account, she jokingly wrote that the couple still loves Diana the most.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018. The couple got married in an Indian as well as a Christian ceremony held in the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The couple has since been inseparable. Fans have been showering love to the newest member of the Jonas family, while most are adoring Priyanka’s sweet gesture for her husband.

