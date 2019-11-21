Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Post For Nick Jonas, Jonas Brothers As They Bag Grammy Nomination

‘Nickyanka’ fans would call the marriage between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a hit, as they keep drooling over their adorable moments. While that is on the personal level, even their professional collaboration has turned out to be a hit. Their joint appearance in a music video, Sucker, has become a chartbuster. Now, the track could now be on the track for a major honour too, the Grammys. As the Jonas Brothers got nominated for the song, Priyanka Chopra expressed her proud feeling about the brother trio and conveyed her love to them.

Hours after it was announced that Jonas Brothers track Sucker has been nominated for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter. She shared a video where the Jonas Brothers are seen jamming together for the song. She captioned the post, “So proud of you @jonasbrothers !! I love you @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs."

Here's the post:

Kevin Jonas shared a video where all of them are checking the nominations and exulting after they found their name on it. He wrote, “Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @recordingacademy #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!” Joe Jonas too shared the video. He wrote, “10 years later we are nominated again for a Grammy 🥳 thank you!” Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, wife of Joe Jonas, who is also a part of Sucker, can also be seen with Kevin and Joe in the video.

Sucker was the first single that the Jonas Brothers shot for in six years. The reunion was much talked about when it was announced in March. The video had featured the wives of the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. In the video, the pairs are seen indulging in fun and hilarious moments. Some of the behind-the-scenes moments had also gone viral then. The Jonas Brothers would definitely hope to win the top prize, as they’ll be motivated by their victory in the MTV Video Music Awards. They were honoured with the Video of The Year and Best Pop Video awards. Sucker video has a whopping 232 million views on YouTube.

