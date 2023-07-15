Priyanka Chopra Helps Stuntwoman Attend Beyonce Concert After She Buys Fake Ticket

Priyanka Chopra often makes headlines for her various Hollywood and Bollywood projects. Sometimes she is also in the news for her vacation photos with her family and bold statements. The global star is once again in the headlines, this time for helping a friend by buying her a ticket for Beyonce's concert.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film Love Again.

She recently showed her support for the ongoing actors’ strike.

Stuntwoman reveals how Priyanka Chopra helped her out

Recently, a stuntwoman, Anisha Tee Gibbs revealed how actress Priyanka Chopra helped her attend Beyonce's Rennaisance concert. Anisha shared a set of photos from the concert and revealed that she attempted to buy a ticket to attend the pop-singer's ongoing concert, but ended up buying a fake ticket. She later revealed that she shared the incident with actress and friend Priyanka Chopra, who not only bought her a ticket but also invited her to hang out in the Jay-Z VIP box.

(Anisha Tee Gibbs praises Priyanka Chopra after attending Beyonce's concert | Image: neeshnation/Instagram)

Anisha's caption read, “Well I attempted to buy a ticket to go see Beyonce and long story short…I purchased a fake ticket.” She added, "SMH!!! I told this story to @priyankachopra and two days later and she invited me to go see Beyoncé with her! I would just like to say THANK YOU SO MUCH AGAIN! Hanging out in #jayz VIP BOX and getting the ultimate Beyoncé experience was breath taking! "

Priyanka’s previous escapades to see Beyonce

Previously, Priyanka Chopra attended a Beyonce concert on May 29. She later shared pictures from her experience. Chopra was in attendance with her mother, Madhu Chopra.

(Priyanka Chopra with her mother Madhu Chopra | Image: priyankachopra/Instagram)

While recalling the experience, she also gave a shoutout to Anisha and praised Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy’s performance. Beyonce has been making appearances with her daughter on stage, and the mother-daughter duo have danced together on several songs so far. The singer-songwriter started her world tour on May 10, 2023. After spanning a previous of almost six months, Beyonce’s concert will be concluded on October 1, 2023.