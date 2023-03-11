Priyanka Chopra Hosts Ram Charan, Pregnant Upasana Kamineni Ahead Of Oscars 2023

Priyanka Chopra turned host for RRR actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni ahead of the Oscars 2023. The celebrity couple is expecting their first baby together. The Citadel actress organised a pre-Oscars bash celebrating South Asian excellence. Upasana shared some pictures from the party on Instagram and lovingly referred to Priyanka and others as her "LA familia".

“LA familia ❤️ #hollywood @priyankachopra thank u for always being there of us," Upasana captioned her post.

Ram Charan and Upasana attend Priyanka's bash in Los Angeles

After Jr NTR's pictures from Priyanka Chopra's pre-Oscars bash, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni's photos with The Sky Is Pink actress have been doing the rounds on social media. After the party, Priyanka also invited Ram Charan and Upasana to her home for a small gathering with friends and family. The couple posed with Priyanka, her mother Madhu Chopra and others in the photos.

Priyanka Chopra hosts pre-Oscars bash

Ahead of the Academy Awards 2023, Priyanka Chopra hosted a pre-Oscars party. In attendance were several film personalities hailing from the South Asian region. Several Oscar nominees also attended the party including the RRR team. Along with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Jr NTR and Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj also attended the event.

Inside pictures from pre-Oscars party

Priyanka Chopra hosted the night along with Mindy Kaling, who took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from the party and captioned the post “Last night I was honored to co-host a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees. Met so many new friends and hugged old ones, and was inspired by the talent all around me.”



When are the Oscars? Where to Watch Oscars 2023 Live?

The Academy Awards 2023 are scheduled to be held on March 13 (IST). The awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Oscars 2023 can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar from 5:30 am in India.