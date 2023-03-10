Jr NTR Attends Priyanka Chopra's Pre-Oscars Party Celebrating South Asian Excellence

Priyanka Chopra hosted a party to celebrate the South Asians nominees at the Oscars 2023. RRR star Jr NTR arrived at the gathering looking dashing in a blue suit. In a picture posted by Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj, Jr NTR posed with him on the red carpet.

Priyanka hosted the party with her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra wore a white corset blouse and sheer skirt while Nick looked dashing in a black suit at the pre-Oscars party. All eyes were on Jr NTR as he joined in for the celebrations. At the event, he also spoke about his film RRR and how the team is looking up to the Oscars ceremony on March 13 (IST). Naatu Naatu is in the race in the Best Original Song category.

Check out Jr NTR's pictures from the event

With one of my most favourite actor and a very down to earth person! Very glad meeting you @jrntr anna 🔥❤️on this amazing occasion #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/k3nvl7SGff — Rahul Sipligunj (@Rahulsipligunj) March 10, 2023

More about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-Oscars party

Priyanka Chopra said that her party celebrated the Oscar nominees of South Asian origin. The party was also attended by Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj, who posed alongside Priyanka at the venue.

What are the South Asian films nominated at the Oscars 2023?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Turning Red, documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers, and Everything Everywhere All at Once are the South Asian films nominated at Oscars 2023 in various categories.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu is nominated under the Best Original Song category. Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers is in the race under the Best Documentary Short Film category while Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. Domee Shi’s Turning Red is in the running for an Academy Award in the Best Animated Feature Film category while Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 Oscar nominations.