Priyanka Chopra Is All Set To Host Global Citizen Festival 2021 In Paris

As the 2021 Global Citizen Festival is all set to be held in Paris, actor Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse of the show with her fans on social media.

As Priyanka Chopra will be co-hosting the event with Denis Brogniart, she further shared a message for her fans asking them if they will be joining her there at the Global Citizen Festival.

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the Global Citizen Festival 2021 from Paris with a note stating, “I’m gonna be there tomorrow.. Will you?”.

Global Citizen Festival is one of the initiatives by an organization founded in 2008 named Global Citizen that aims to eradicate extreme poverty in the world by 2030. The music festival, dubbed “Global Citizen Live”, is part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the world, a year-long campaign to help end COVID-19 to help kickstart an equitable global recovery.

While Priyanka Chopra and Denis Brogniart will be hosting the show, there are numerous artists who will be performing at the event held in New York, Paris, Los Angeles, London, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Mumbai, and Sydney.

Where to watch Global Citizen Festival 2021?

The Global Citizen Festival will air live across the world, on 25 September at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on tv channels like Sky & TV8 in Italy, TF1/TMC in France, BBC in the United Kingdom, TV Azteca in México, and Zee TV in India. However, the TV coverage will vary in different cities.

Who will be performing at Global Citizen Festival 2021?

Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Migos, ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers, Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Ajay-Atul, Badshah featuring Aastha Gill, Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Zara Khan, Nikhita Gandhi, Alok, Criolo, Liniker, Mart’nália, Mapu, Aldeia Mutum of the Yawanawa, among others. Some of the artists whose performances will be broadcasted from different parts of the world will be Andrea Bocelli from Tuscany, Keith Urban and Ricky Martin from various locations in Las Vegas, BTS from Seoul, Green Day from Los Angeles, Lorde and My Morning Jacket from various locations in New York City.

