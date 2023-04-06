Priyanka Chopra Joins Idris Elba And John Cena In Action Film Heads Of State

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series Citadel, will be next seen in Heads Of State opposite Idris Elba and John Cena, as reported by Deadline on Wednesday (April 5). Although much wasn’t revealed about the plot of the film, the report stated it will go on floors this May.

Directed by Hardcore Henry, Heads Of State will be produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard. Other two stars Elba and Cena will also serve as the executive producers, along with Marcus Viscidi. Priyanka also took to her Instagram handle to share the good news with her fans and wrote, “On to the next @idriselba @johncena @naishuller @amazonstudios.”

More on Priyanka Chopra's work front

In other news, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of Citadel, also starring Richard Madden. The six-episode series comes from Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the director duo behind Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the comedy series Community. Italian and Indian installments for the show are also under development. In the Indian installment of Citadel, actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be the lead actors.

A premier for the show was held in Mumbai on April 4. The star studded event was attended by Rekha, Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dupia and others.

Additionally, Priyanka will next be seen in the much-awaited romantic movie Love Again. The actress will also be working on a science fiction film It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in her kitty.