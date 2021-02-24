Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Halpern Orb Dress Sparks Hilarious Memes, Actress Says 'too Funny'

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is currently making headlines for her memoir Unfinished, became a meme material for the internet on Wednesday. Interestingly, a picture of PeeCee went viral on the internet and sparked a meme fest. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen sporting a green and black polka dot draped orb. The green ensemble, from the brand Halpern, features a bow at the neck and Priyanka completed her look with black stockings and hair tied in a knot.

However, the Baywatch actor's hands were nowhere in the sight. Presumably, the photograph was originally shared by the Instagram handle Priyanka Closet. Though it is unclear where Priyanka wore this dress, it is speculated that Desi Girl sported this look during the virtual promotions of her memoir.

Priyanka Chopra's dress sparks meme fest

While a handful of memes were shared by the actor herself on the story session of her verified social media handles, a section of fans came up with hilarious memes. Interestingly, a fan used the popular song, Lollipop Lagelu, while giving it the reference of Priyanka Chopra's Halpern Orb dress. On the other hand, a meme featured actor Ranveer Singh, who often grabbed the headlines for his quirky fashion choices. Meanwhile, a couple of netizens made a reference to Chopra's dress with the routine life. Scroll down to take a look.

As mentioned above, the Don actor is busy promoting her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Chopra did a weeklong virtual tour for her first book along with renowned personalities, including YouTuber Lilly Singh, Glennon Doyle, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful as well as her husband Nick Jonas. On the professional front, she was last seen in the Netflix original film, The White Tiger. The film also featured Adarsh Gaurav and Rajkummar Rao. It garnered a positive response from the audience and the critics alike.

The actor has wrapped up the shooting for Text For You. She also has an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it, in her kitty. The fourth installment of the Matrix series is also in her pipeline. Reportedly, she is currently prepping for her next film Citadel in London.

