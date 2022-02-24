Global sensation Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures with fans. The pictures were from her intimate moments spent with singer husband Nick Jonas and family. The pictures were of the couple from their Los Angeles home where the two indulged in some shenanigans with their pet dogs.

Captioning it as ‘photo dump,’ Priyanka was seen chilling with Nick while playing with her pet dog Diana. As soon as Priyanka shared the pictures, fans were quick to notice one photo where The Sky is Pink actor was seen wearing her husband’s yellow floral shirt. The printed button-down shirt is from Nick's closet was worn by the Sucker singer during the rehearsals for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. He even posted videos of himself wearing the shirt and looking dapper as always on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her quality time with Nick Jonas

The other pictures showed chilling at her home in an ISRO jumper, a plate of mouth-watering fries, cuddly soft toys, and the couple's dogs enjoying a lazy day. She also shared two selfies, and one of them featured Nick Jonas while enjoying the sunny day together. For the unversed, the couple met at the 2017 Met Gala, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Previously, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child through surrogacy. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they had informed with a joint statement on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy, and Mexico it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra/NickJonas