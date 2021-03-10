Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shows Love For Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' Album Jamming To '2Drunk'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been supportive of her talented spouse Nick Jonas when it comes to his professional pursuits. The White Tiger actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared her love for Nick Jonas' Spaceman album by bobbing her head to one of his tracks titled 2Drunk. The actor is seen jamming heartily to the song with an astronaut filter and casting a smile. She also shared the song on her Instagram showing support for her husband Nick Jonas's fourth album. Take a look at her story update here.

Priyanka shows her love for Nick Jonas' Spaceman album

In February, just weeks prior to the launch of the album on the platforms, she shared a teaser of Nick Jonas' album title song Spaceman. Priyanka wrote, "Spaceman is out NOW. So proud of all the work you’ve put into this song and album @nickjonas. The album is available for pre-order on March 12th, and Spaceman (the song) is available now! Don’t talk to me until you’ve listened to it!! #justkidding #butnotreally (sic)." Nick Jonas reacted with a heart, rocket and astronaut emojis. Take a look at the post here.

Nick Jonas has revealed all the names of his tracks on his upcoming album Spaceman. He described his songs as a feeling of "Euphoria" running through the entire album. The Spaceman singer penned on Twitter, "Euphoria is the rush you feel when you're finally reconnected with those who matter to you most when your soul finds its counterpoint in another." According to Rolling Stones, Spaceman single track took the No.1 spot on Apple Music's pre-added chart list. The entire album will release by March 12.

Priyanka Chopra's reaction to The White Tiger's BAFTA nominations

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed on Instagram that her American drama film The White Tiger was included in the final five nominees of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA). Her co-star Adarsh Gourav was nominated for the Best Actor category while director/writer Ramin Bahrani was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. She congratulated them on Instagram saying, "What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @gouravadarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!!".

