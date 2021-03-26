Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Sona Hosts The Who's Who Of Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to have a lot on her schedule these days - from promoting her recently released memoir Unfinished to the opening of her new Indian restaurant in New York named Sona. Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona recently opened its doors for customers. Take a look at the people who visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant here.

Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona hosts the who's who of Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, a few days back, announced on her Instagram that she would be opening an Indian restaurant in New York with her good friend Maneesh Goyal, a Manhattan entrepreneur with a background in event management. The restaurant opened its doors for customers on 26th March. Amongst the many guests that visited the restaurant was Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sister-in-law and wife of Kevin Jonas - Danielle Jonas. Priyanka reposted one of Danielle's Instagram stories. While reposting the story, Priyanka wrote: "So glad you had fun at Sona, New York." Take a look at Priyanka's post here.

The actress also took out time to thank other friends who visited her restaurant as she reposted their pictures on her story. Take a look at them here.

Priyanka Chopra's latest movie The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra's latest movie The White Tiger has been receiving positive reviews from the critics since its release on 6th January 2021. The movie stars Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles opposite Priyanka. The movie is directed by Ramin Bahrani and was adapted from Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The story of the movie follows the life of Balram, who hails from a poor Indian village and uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty. Priyanka is also the executive producer of the movie. The movie was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Ramin Bahrani At the 93rd Academy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' interview with Oprah

The Quantico actress recently appeared in Oprah Winfrey’s Emmy-winning talk show Super Soul. The actress opened about various things like her recent book Unfinished, her father's death, Nick Jonas in the interview with Oprah. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she donned a light blue colour jumpsuit for the interview. The actress shared a teaser of her interview with Oprah on her Instagram and wrote that she grew up watching Oprah and it was a pleasure to be a guest on her show. She also thanked the hostess for calling her on the show.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.