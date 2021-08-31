Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks About Returning To Work After Pandemic; 'I Was Terrified'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently spoke out about her experience during the time she was at home with her family during the pandemic lockdown and revealed how she cried on the plane while leaving for the first time. In an interview with Vogue India, the actor also talked about how she was finally reassured when she learnt that the COVID-19 protocols were imposed on the sets of her film.

Priyanka Chopra on how she handled the lockdown

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas talked about how the pandemic lockdown period was not a smooth ride for her. She further mentioned how she spent six months at home feeling safe with her family and added that she cried on the plane when she left for Germany. She then revealed how she was reassured on seeing the COVID-19 protocols being followed on the sets which made her confident about shooting in London. Priyanka further recalled that her mother and her family came with her and they even spent Christmas and New year together while she was filming. It was really nice to not have to come back to an empty home. Nick wanted to help me settle in. Then, when everyone left, I got on to Citadel,” she added.

Speaking about how she spent the lockdown, she mentioned that she was sleeping in, vegetating on the couch, binge-watching, not working out, eating whatever she wanted and made herself feel like this will be a vacation. When asked whether people in the Indian entertainment industry could use her help to make a leap from Bollywood to Hollywood, she exclaimed that it is her dream. Adding to it, she mentioned that it was so hard to have people take her seriously as a mainstream actor when she first came to America and stated how she’d seen a big change since then. She even shared how there were more lead South Asian characters in the current scenario and revealed how her mother watches Korean dramas all day. I’d encourage Indian talent to beat down the door and, on my end, I’ll tirelessly cast Indian people and create Indian content for the world to watch. South Asians have long been marginalised in entertainment. It’s time we demand representation,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra’s latest

The actor has been gearing up for the release of three of her movies namely The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and Jee Le Zaraa. She is also filming for a highly anticipated tv series named Citadel and has been teasing her fans by sharing glimpses of the same on social media.

