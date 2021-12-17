Priyanka Chopra Lambasts Reports Calling Her 'Wife Of Nick', 'should I Add My IMDb Link?'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who has been promoting her upcoming film The Matrix Ressurection in full swing recently slammed a news outlet for referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas'. The actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of the text and blasted at the outlet and wrote about adding her IMDB link in the bio.

Priyanka has donned the cap of an actor, a producer, an author, an entrepreneur, and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and a renowned face in Hollywood. Despite her identity as a great actor, she was tagged as Nick Jonas’ wife. She took a jibe at the outlet and wrote, “Very interesting that I am promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I am still referenced as 'the wife of...'

Priyanka Chopra slams reports referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas'

Adding further to the strongly-worded note, she wrote, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?" Priyanka has been promoting the film this entire week and has spoken about it as well as Nick on several platforms. On the 100th episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk recently, Priyanka revealed that Nick was a fan of the film franchise. She also added that he had excitedly bragged to his fans of Priyanka being a part of the film.

She told on the show that ‘He's definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah."

Meanwhile, the upcoming film also features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, among others. The film will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021. Apart from the above-mentioned films, the actor has a list lined up in her kitty. Priyanka recently wrapped up the spy thriller series, Citadel, opposite GOT star Richard Madden. "It’s a wrap on Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards (sic)” she wrote while announcing the wrap on Instagram. She will also be seen in Text For You, a budding comedy by Mindy Kaling and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

IMAGE: AP