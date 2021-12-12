Priyanka Chopra Calls Shooting For 'Citadel' 'hard But Worth It'; Announces Wrap With Pics

International star Priyanka Chopra is a busy actor. The actor has several projects in her kitty and was recently working on her upcoming spy thriller series, Citadel, opposite GOT star Richard Madden. While the actor has been shooting for the complete past year, she recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos as it was a wrap on Citadel Season one.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of BTS photos featuring her and the show's cast. The first photo was seemingly from a Holiday celebration with Priyanka posing with the show's directors and cinematographers. The second photo had Priyanka's co-star Richard Madden, Australian actor Ashleigh Cummings and writer Josh Appelbaum.

The last two pictures saw Priyanka's goofy side as she was seen hugging a tree in her costume. The last one defined how it was a difficult task to pull off some scenes as she had some injuries. One of her eyes also had some bruises. Sharing the series of pictures, which Priyanka called her "Photo dump," the actor announced a wrap on Citadel. In her caption, she penned a short note on her journey and wrote, "It’s a wrap on Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t.

It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards."

Some more BTS pictures from Citadel

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra shared some more behind-the-scenes photos via Instagram, as she was accompanied by her pooches at work. The actor took to her Instagram and shared some photos from an outdoor shoot of Citadel. The first picture saw warmly dressed Priyanka with her pets Gino and Panda. In the next two photos, Priyanka was seen cuddling with her pet chihuahua Diana in her car and a tent. Sharing the photos, the Quantico star wrote, "Bring-your-pups-to-work day."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of the fourth instalment in the Matrix series, The Matrix: Resurrections. She also has a romance drama, Text For You, in her kitty. The actor's next Bollywood project includes Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

