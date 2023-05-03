Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Paint New York Red In Met After Party Photoshoot

Priyanka Chopra successfully marked her fourth appearance at the Met Gala this year on the first Monday of May. Husband Nick Jonas accompanied the actress and singer for her walk up the iconic Met museum steps. The couple also attended an after-party post the fundraising gala, pictures from which Priyanka shared on her Instagram handle for her fans and followers.

Priyanka and Nick's after-party looks

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share images from the Met Gala after-party she and husband Nick Jonas attended. While Priyanka opted for a tart Christmas red as her second colour of the night, Nick kept it classy in black. The two complemented each other well in their black and red ensembles.

Priyanka's second look for the night featured a chic shirt dress with a fancy twist. The Christmas red Valentino number featured the silhouette of a casual shirt complete with starched collars and stiff cuffs which trailed in to a svelte evening gown with a daring slit running up the left leg. A black waist-length tie, a chequered clutch and black stilettos completed her look. Special mention must be made of the permed tomboy quiff hairstyle which gave this look its true edge.



Nick on the other hand, went the classic route wearing a black-on-black tuxedo set. His look featured a chocolate brown satin shirt with a matching lapel for the coat in the same satin shade. Nick chose to keep it comfortable in a pair of white sneakers with brown detailing, as he posed alongside wife Priyanka.

Priyanka and Nick at Met Gala red carpet

Priyanka Chopra chose Valentino for both her Met outing as well as the after-party. Valentino dressed Priyanka in a svelte black number with a thigh-high slit. This was paired with a puffed-up extravagant shrug clasping on to her right arm with a large statement bow. The look was Priyanka's tribute to the theme for the year, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. The elbow length gloves in stark white and a braided Bvlgari neckpiece completed the look. Nick Jonas complemented Priyanka dressed in an all-black suit paired with a suave biker jacket. A serpentine brooch on the tie added some bling to Nick's look.

