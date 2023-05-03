Priyanka Chopra Wears Bulgari Necklace Worth ₹204 Crore At MET Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra stole the show at this year’s Met Gala with her stunning black and white Valentino gown and an exquisite 11.6-carat diamond necklace from Bulgari. The necklace was adorned with a blue laguna diamond, estimated to be worth at least $25 million or Rs 204.5 crore. Reports suggest that the blue laguna is the largest blue diamond in a Bulgari piece and also the most valuable.

Priyanka’s choice of jewelry was the highlight of her look, and it complemented her attire perfectly. The actor was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas, who looked dashing in a white suit. The couple made heads turn with their impeccable style and chemistry on the red carpet.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honoring the late fashion designer’s life and work. Priyanka’s elegant black gown was a perfect fit for the theme. Her attire was completed with a sleek bun and smokey eye makeup, making her look like a true fashion diva.

Necklace to auction

While Priyanka dazzled on the red carpet, her diamond necklace stole the limelight. The blue laguna diamond is considered a rare gem. It is expected to fetch a huge sum at Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva on 12 May, with a pre-sale estimate of over $25 million.

Priyanka Chopra’s Projects

On the work front, Priyanka is last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. She has two upcoming projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in the romantic comedy Love Again and the action-drama film Ending Things.