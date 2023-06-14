Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Spend 'magical' Time With Malti Marie And Family | Photos

Why you’re reading this: Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in England for the filming of her upcoming movie, Heads of State. The actress recently posted pictures from the set, giving fans a glimpse into her work. Despite her hectic schedule, she took a much-needed break to spend quality time with her family.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra is working with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State.

The actress is taking time off set to spend time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

She shared a set of photos from their family time on her Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra makes most of her time with family

Priyanka shared glimpses from her Liverpool holiday with family. The photos featured Priyanka with Nick, Malti, her mother Madhu Chopra and others. The actress can be seen posing for the camera, taking a train ride, and some candid moments of her 1-year-old. In the caption, she simple wrote, “Magic 🌟 #family.” See the post here.

Priyanka Chopra's picnic with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra frequently keeps her fans updated on her personal life by sharing pictures with her family. Recently, she posted an image from a delightful picnic outing in London. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen wearing a denim jacket while facing away from the camera.

Her husband, Nick, is spotted wearing a brown t-shirt and a baseball cap. Their adorable pet, Malti, steals the show in a charming frock and an adorable hat. These snapshots provide a glimpse into the joyful moments the family shared during their outing.

On the work front, aside from Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra will soon be filming for Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She will also be part of a science fiction film It's All Coming Back To Me.