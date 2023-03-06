Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Walk Hand In Hand, Pose At Paris Fashion Week

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday night (March 5). The couple was there to attend the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show.

While Priyanka dressed in a bubblegum pink ensemble from head to toe, Nick wore a late grey checkered suit over a black top and black boots. The pair arrived hand-in-hand and struck multiple poses for the shutterbugs present at the event.

Check out the photos here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show. pic.twitter.com/Upyj5lZROS — @21metgala (@21metgala) March 5, 2023

Priyanka-Nick spotted on the streets of Paris

Earlier, some other pictures of Priyanka-Nick surfaced online as they were leaving a party in Paris. The Quantico star stunned in a cream-colored midi dress with a mock turtleneck and brown coat. She paired her outfit with knee-high, pointed-toed khaki suede boots. Priyanka opted for smokey eyes and red lipstick to complete the look.

Nick wore a dazzling black sweater, which had a significant cutout in the centre of the chest. He teamed it with black shoes and brown leather pants.

More about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Priyanka will be working on a science fiction film It's All Coming Back To Me. Shas an online series Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in her kitty.