Priyanka Chopra Reveals Being Body Shamed And Crying To Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has risen to fame to become a global star and a household name worldwide. In a recent interview with the Amazon Studios Head, Jennifer Salke, the actor confessed that a few days back someone, during fitting commented that she is not sample-sized. The Citadel actor revealed that this comment on her body size made her upset and she discussed the issue with her husband, Nick Jonas and her team.

Priyanka Chopra shared that in the past she has been told many things that are normally difficult to hear, and one such incident happened recently. During a fitting this week, someone commented that the 40-year-old actress is too big for the sample size used to tailor the dress. After hearing this comment, the star was moved to tears and confided in her husband and family. She also revealed that the dress was a size 2, which is considered a sample size. She added that according to these standards, most people are not sample size.

Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Projects

After being a leading lady in Bollywood for several years, Priyanka Chopra ventured out to build a career in Hollywood. Over the years, the Don actress has risen to fame in Hollywood and has given several hit series and movies in Hollywood as well. The former Miss India will now be seen in the sci-fi drama series Citadel streaming from 28 April on Amazon Prime video. The actress plays a lead role in the series along with Richard Madden. Following the series, the actor has an American romantic comedy movie, Love Again scheduled to release on May 12. Priyanka Chopra stars as the lead in the movie along with actors Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Citadel in Hindi

Amazon studios have already planned for Citadel to be released as several local adaptations. The Indian version of the show is already in production and stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.