Priyanka Chopra Says She Was In A Tumultuous Relationship When Nick Jonas Slid In Her DMs

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently shed some light on her love life. The actor shared that she didn't want to engage with her now singer-husband Nick Jonas when he approached her in 2016. Revealing the reason behind it, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor said that she was in a "long-serious relationship" during that time and had reservations about dating a man 10 years younger than her.

In a recent chat with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said that she was already dating someone when Nick slipped into her DMs and asked her for her number. Without revealing the name of the man she was dating at the time, the Citadel star said that she was in a "tumultuous relationship."

She said, "He (Nick) slid into my DMs on Twitter. I was in a tumultuous relationship at that time. This is 2016 and we had common friends who like didn’t want me to be in my [previous] relationship."

'My friends and Nick Jonas' brother pushed us to meet'

In the same interview, Priyanka Chopra shared that her friends didn't want her to continue being in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend. She further stated that her friends and Nick Jonas' brother Kevin Jonas pushed them to meet and spend some time together.

Meanwhile, speaking about the time when she didn't want to engage with the singer, the actress said that she wanted a serious relationship and to settle down. She also stated that she somehow judged Nick because of the age gap between them.

She said, "When Nick texted me in 2016, slid into my DM and we started chatting, I was at the end of my last long relationship before Nick. I didn’t want to engage as much at the time. I was like 35, he was 25. I really put a stop to it in a way because I judged the book by the cover."

The couple got engaged two months after meeting each other in 2016. In December 2018, they got married in a lavish ceremony. Today, they are proud parents to their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.