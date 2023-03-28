Priyanka Chopra On Freezing Her Eggs In Her 30s: I Felt Such Freedom

Actor-singer Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about undergoing medical complications before her daughter’s birth. After tying the knot with the Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas in 2018, their daughter Malti Marie was born in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra revealed that she had her eggs frozen way before she met Nick Jonas as her mother Madhu Chopra had suggested it.

Priyanka recently had a conversation with Dax Shephard on the latter’s podcast. During their conversation, the Bollywood actor spoke about getting her eggs frozen while in her early thirties as she wanted to focus on her career. She added that the decision came after consulting with her mother Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor said that she felt “such freedom” after going forward with it.

“I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career,” said the Citadel actor. She added, “Also, I had not met the person with whom I wanted to have children. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) going, ’36…just do it’”.

Priyanka Chopra advocates the process of freezing eggs

Priyanka also said that she advocates the process of freezing eggs at an earlier age. The actor revealed that she makes sure to inform all her younger friends that it’s difficult to get pregnant after the age of 35. She further said that women who are working all their lives end up with the problem, though said that if women can afford it and give it to themselves as a gift, it’s the best gift ever as it means taking the hold of your biological clock.