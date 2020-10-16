Priyanka Chopra Jonas On The Indian Representation In 'Evil Eye': 'It Compelled Me'

Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently spoke about the Indian representation of her upcoming production, Evil Eye. In an interview with ET Online, Priyanka Chopra Jonas explained that she was compelled to do the movie for multiple reasons, including having two really strong female parts. Sharing a personal reason why she decided to go with the project, Priyanka Chopra Jonas added that she shares a 'very tight' relationship with her mother and admitted that she loved the mother-daughter relationship in the film.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her quest

Evil Eye narrates the tale of a mother, who is convinced that her daughter's new boyfriend is actually the reincarnation of a person who tormented her in the past and has now returned to seek vengeance. In the film, the mother gives her daughter a bracelet to keep her safe from the ‘Evil Eye’. In her interview, Priyanka Chopra explained that she wanted a diverse cast for the film, which shines a light on actors, who might otherwise not get to work for the American audience. Sharing her quest as a producer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she wishes to influx more brown people in Hollywood.

Priyanka- on the professional front

Priyanka is currently gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s in Oregan, USA. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4 alongside Jada Pinkett Smith.

Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in Citadel, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. More so, the actor is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes.

The project will mark her fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles. The actor will be also seen in Cowboy Ninja Viking.

