US Election 2020: Trump Says We Were Beating China At A Level They Haven’t Before'

US President Donald Trump on October 15 claimed that the United States “was beating” China at a level that the Asian country had never been beaten before. Adding that “we became much bigger” and that American was “overtaking” China, Trump tried to back his administration’s stringent policies at a rally in North Carolina. Donald Trump even said that everything was coming to place in cornering Beijing but “the plague” or COVID-19 pandemic intervened. However, according to him, it was under his administration that the US became number one in terms of the economic comeback.

“We have hit the best unemployment numbers we ever had. We were beating China at a level they haven’t been beaten before. I was charging them tariffs and they didn’t know what to do. In 2019, we became much bigger and we were way overtaking them and they weren’t even close,” Trump said.

“Under my leadership, we are developing vaccines, therapies, and all those other things. It’s happening so fast, no one can believe it. We are the number one country by far for an economic comeback than any other country,” he added.

Trump said he took the “toughest action”

Further strengthening his stance, Donald Trump told his supporters that he took the “toughest action” against the “rampant theft” by China of American jobs. He also added that the US currently has the “best environmental numbers”. The US President went on to accuse China, Russia and India of “spewing stuff” into the air.

“I took the toughest-ever action to confront China’s rampant theft of American jobs. We have achieved energy independence and we have the best environmental numbers. China, India, and Russia -- all of these countries are spewing stuff in the air. Russia China and India are spewing it in,” he said.

THANK YOU NORTH CAROLINA! pic.twitter.com/4epZQPjfi7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, after his North Carolina rally, Trump and Joe Biden appeared on NBC News and ABC America respectively at 8 PM (EST) on October 15 or 5:30 AM (IST) October 16. Instead of the second presidential debate, in an unprecedented turn of events involving Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and then refusing to take part in a virtual debate, both contenders for US Election 2020 held town halls, simultaneously and separately from two different places addressing two different sets of American voters.

