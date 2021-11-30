Priyanka Chopra 'star Of The Show' For Nick Jonas At Event; Lilly Singh Says 'Mom & Dad'

The Fashion Awards 2021 brought out some of the top names of the fashion and film world in Britain and beyond, on Monday. Among them were Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who put their best fashion foot forward.

The star couple grabbed eyeballs with their stylish appearance. Nick also seemed to be mesmerised by his wife, calling her the 'star of the show.'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'star of the show' for Nick Jonas at Fashion Awards in London

Priyanka donned a floral print ensemble for the Fashion Awards 2021 held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday while Nick was dressed in a black suit, with a red t-shirt, pocket square, and shoes.

The singer shared some stylish pictures. In one, they looked into each other's eyes and the other where the Dostana star looked into the camera and the Jonas Brothers artist posed candidly with his hand placed on her thigh.

Nick dropped a heart emoji along with praise for his 'star of the show' companion.

One of the interesting comments was from Priyanka's close friend, YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwoman. She wrote, 'Mom and dad' in the comments section and one could wonder what the context would be.

Among the other attendees of the awards were singers Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, actors Demi Moore, Billy Porter, reality TV star Kendall Jenner, athlete-TV personality Tom Daley, among others.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas on the personal and professional front

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick were recently in the news over split rumours after the former dropped 'Jonas' from her Instagram handle name. However, she put the rumours to rest later by sharing a glimpse of the 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' where she took digs at her husband and her brothers.

They also dropped some cozy pictures on Thanksgiving, with the 39-year-old showering her love on Nick and sharing how much she was grateful for him and her family.

On the work front, Priyanka's first look in The Matrix Resurrections became a talking point recently ahead of the Christmas release. Nick Jonas had shared in August that he was playing his 'dream role' as Frankie Vallie in the project titled Jersey Boys.