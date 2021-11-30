Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas dazzle at Fashion Awards 2021; See all best red carpet looks
Image: Instagram/@nickjonas
Billy Porter, the host of the British Fashion Awards 2021, arrives on the red carpet in a cool black and white printed outfit
Image: Twitter/@BFC
Kylie Minogue sports a glittering short dress with bell-bottom sleeves as she walks at the British Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet
Image: Twitter/@kylieminogue
English singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa, stuns in an all-black look as she arrives in style at the British Fashion Awards 2021
Image: Twitter/@BFC
Tom Daley arrives at the Fashion Awards 2021 donning a classy blue coloured suit with a black turtleneck tee
Image: Twitter/@BFC
Addison Rae wears a glossy pink and black coloured strapless dress and p0airs it with a set of black coloured gloves
Image: Twitter/@BFC
English model, Munroe Bergdorf, arrives in style wearing a strapless green and black outfit while showcasing her long nails painted in black
Image: Twitter/@BFC
Sarah Faith Griffiths, popularly known as Griff, performs at the British Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet sporting a stunning white dress
Image: Twitter/@BFC
Kendall Jenner walks in wearing a dazzling brown full-sleeved outfit with a long side slit
Image: Twitter/@BFC