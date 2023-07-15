Priyanka Chopra Extrends Support To SAG AFTRA Strike Says, 'I Stand With My...'

After the recent writers' strike, an actor's strike has also been declared, and Priyanka Chopra has shown her support for it. The strike has affected the production of her upcoming film, Heads of State, which has been put on hold. Here is what she said.



3 things you need to know

The SAG AFTRA strike became effective from July 14, 2023.

Earlier, it was reported that Priyanka Chopra would not engage in shooting any of her upcoming projects until the strike is resolved.

Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and more supported the strike.

Priyanka Chopra supports SAG-AFTRA strike

Priyanka Chopra took to social media and showed her support for the ongoing Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike. In her post, she expressed her solidarity with her union and colleagues. She also shared the logo of the strike on her account and confirmed her active participation in the movement. "I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike," she wrote.

(Priyanka Chopra shows her support to SAF-AFTRA strike | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Additionally, it was previously reported that Priyanka would not engage in shooting any of her upcoming projects worldwide until the strike is resolved. By publicly supporting the strike, she has seemingly confirmed these reports.

What is SAG-AFTRA strike?

On Thursday (July 13), SAG-AFTRA officially declared a strike a day after the nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced. The strike, effective from Friday (July 14), impacts all work performed under the union's TV and theatrical contracts, meaning that the actors are restricted from working on major feature films or scripted television shows across various platforms, including network, cable, and streaming services. Additionally, they cannot promote any of their film or television projects falling under these contracts.

(The strike was declared after SAG-AFTRA bargaining committee and AMPTP could not reach an agreement to form a new contract | Image: Twitter)

The strike was initiated because the SAG-AFTRA bargaining committee and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) could not reach an agreement to form a new contract prior to the expiration of their previous one on June 30. The strike primarily focuses on negotiations related to fair working conditions, compensation, and benefits for actors. As of now, Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Jamie Lee Curtis and the entire cast of Oppenheimer and Barbie have shown their support to the ongoing strike.