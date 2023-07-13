Priyanka Chopra Skips B'day Bash Nick Jonas Threw For Brother-in-law Siddharth, Mom Denise

Nick Jonas shares a close relationship with Priyanka Chopra's family. The singer and actor takes numerous trips with them throughout the year. He recently hosted a joint party for his mother Denise Miller-Jonas and brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra. The two share the same birthday.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018.

Nick Jonas' mother Denise Miller-Jonas is a teacher by profession. She is also a singer, who specialises in Christian music.

Siddharth and Denise Miller-Jonas celebrated their birthday on a yacht.

Denise Jonas and Siddharth Chopra shake a leg together

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a video of brother Siddharth Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas dancing their hearts out at the joint birthday party hosted for the duo by Nick Jonas. Priyanka had to give the party a miss due to work commitments.

Appreciating Nick's party planning skills, Priyanka also expressed how much she missed being present on the occasion. Alongside the video, Priyanka wrote, "And that's how it's done! Thank you @nickjonas for always making every celebration so incredible miss you all."



From the looks of it, Nick had planned out an elaborate carnival-themed yacht party to ring in Siddharth and Denise's birthdays. Nick also took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the birthday revelry. Posting a picture of Denise and Siddharth, Nick said, "Happiest birthdays to these two birthday twins! Love celebrating you."

Nick Jonas' close relationship with Priyanka Chopra's family

Nick Jonas' close equation with Siddharth Chopra explains itself through the elaborate party the former threw for the latter. Jonas, however, is equally close, if not more, to mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.

He is often seen accompanying the mother-daughter duo, Madhu and Priyanka, on their many trips around the world. In fact, the Chopra and Jonas families were recently holidaying in Liverpool. For Mother's Day, earlier this year, Madhu Chopra posted a reel dedicated to her children as well as son-in-law Nick, calling him a "genius".