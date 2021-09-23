Priyanka Chopra Shares Another 'carfie' From Citadel Shoot; Looks Fierce In Goggles

Priyanka Chopra is a busy actor loaded up with several international and Bollywood projects. The actor is currently filming her upcoming spy thriller series, Citadel, in the UK. She often keeps her 68 million followers updated about the progress and shoots from the show. The actor recently posted a "carfie" and took away the hearts of her fans. The photo also caught the attention of Nick Jonas, who showered her with love in the comments.

Priyanka Chopra's "carfie" was actually a mirror selfie that she took in her car. In the photo, she donned a pair of reflectors and some nude lipstick. The actor gave away a fierce look suiting her spy character in the upcoming show. In the caption, she wrote, "Hadn’t posted a carfie in a while. 😎." The Sky Is Pink actor added London, UK, as the location and hashtag citadel in the caption. Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, was all hearts seeing the intense look of Priyanka. Her fans also showered her with love. An Instagram user wrote, "Badass bossssss babbbbeee😍."

Last month, Priyanka Chopra gave her fans a sneak peek into her character from the upcoming series. The actor shared a selfie on social media in her show's costume. She was wearing a black coloured jacket which hinted at an action-filled series. Priyanka also had some dirt on he face while she posed for the selfie. In the caption, she shared how eager she is to introduce her character. She wrote, "Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her!." Mindy Kaling reacted to the post and wrote, "you could say this was a new makeup trend and i would literally put mud on my face." The actor also shared some photos on her IG stories showing the difference between her real and makeup injuries. The actor had a bleeding eyebrow after a fight sequence on the series.

Details about Citadel

Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. The spy thriller series also has Stanley Tucci, Roland Moller and Sara Martins. The show is being created by Russo Brothers and Patrick Moran. It would premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Citadel release date has not been announced yet.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra