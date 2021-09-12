Priyanka Chopra, Usher & Julianne Hough To Co-host CBS’ Reality Series 'The Activist'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usher and Julianne Hough are all set to co-host the Global Citizen series The Activist, reported Deadline. The five-week reality show will be premiering on October 22. It will also be available for live streaming on-demand on Paramount+.

As per a report by Deadline where the show was announced back in May this year, the CBS show The Activist is a competitive series that stars six inspiring activists that will team up with three high-profile public figures working together to bring a meaningful change to one of three vitally important causes such as health, education, and environment.

According to thr report by Deadline, the activists will go head-to-head in challenges in order to promote their causes, along with their success that will be measured via online engagement, social metrics and hosts' input. The three teams that have one ultimate goal 'to create impactful movements' that amplify their message, drive auction, and advance them to the G20 Summit that will be held in Rome, Italy.

In Italy, they will meet with world leaders hoping to secure funding and awareness for their causes. The team that will receive the largest commitment will be pronounced as the overall winner at the finale episode, which will also feature musical performances by several world's most passionate artists.

The Activists is backed by Global Citizen, which is the international education and advocacy organisation working to catalyse the movement with an aim to end extreme poverty that produced the Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World.

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usher and Hough being part of the series, Jack Sussman from CBS said that they are 'thrilled' to have these celebs guiding the CBS audience through the 'journeys of passionate changemakers from around the world.' Sussman said the ground-breaking series that is 'poised to inspire viewers' will be 'combining philanthropy and entertainment.'

According to the report, Michael Rapino, CEO at Live Nation Entertainment said that the CBS series will 'spread awareness' about society's 'most urgent issues' while also giving its viewers the opportunity to be 'part of the solution.' Rapino added that it will 'combine competition and compassion' as the causes takes the center stage. The CEO concluded that the show proves that 'there are no issues that people can't solve when they work together and demand change.'

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS/ USHER/ JULIANNE HOUGH'S INSTAGRAM