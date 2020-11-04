Priyanka Chopra Watches US Elections With Her Family, Says 'going To Be A Long Night'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas. She recently connected with her fans on social media to share her thoughts about US election results 2020. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Wednesday evening (Tuesday late night for Priyanka) to share an update about US elections. In the post, she revealed that she is watching the US elections with her family and her thoughts about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories to talk about the US elections and updates on US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden's tight race for the White House. In the post, the actor wrote, "The uncertainty of 2020 continues. Watching the US Elections with my family in LA”. She added, “many votes still uncounted... it looks like it's going to be a long night”. Take a look at the post below.

Celebs on the US election results 2020

Although voting has stopped across the U.S., the country's election laws require all votes to be counted-some states regularly take days to wrap up the counting of legal ballots. This year, more ballots are to be counted than in previous years because people voted early by mail than in person due to the pandemic.

Seems like Priyanka Chopra Jonas was not the only celeb in the US to talk about the 2020 election polls. Many celebrities have taken to social media to urge people to vote and have even publicly taken sides in Trump vs. Biden's polls. Among the many celebrities, singer Katy Perry encouraged fans to go and cast their votes. The artist has also been actively talking about American politics for years. Katy Perry also hit the streets wearing a sticker that said 'I voted.' Katy Perry's Instagram is also loaded with several posts where she also expressed her personal political views. Apart from her, celebs like Lizzo, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock and many more have spoken about the same. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram on Monday, November 02, 2020, to share an adorable picture of herself along with husband Nick Jonas and their dogs, Diana and Gino as she returned home from her shooting. In the picture, the couple can be seen going for a drive with their cute dogs. Priyanka also penned a lovely note as she went on to describe the picture. Fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. Take a look.

