Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya Reunite In Black-and-white At Bulgari Event In Italy

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya caught up with each other in Rome at an event by designer label Bulgari. The actresses are the brand ambassadors for the Greek-Italian luxury brand. Pictures of the stars together surfaced online on Friday and immediately went viral. They were there to attend the opening of the Bulgari Hotel Roma in Italy.

In the photos, Priyanka is seen dressed in a white, feathered gown. It features a plunging neckline and a thigh-split with a feathered trim. She paired it with a green, jewelled necklace. For the hairstyle, the Citadel star opted for cute, long pigtails.

Zendaya, on the other hand, donned a black, sheer, mesh bodysuit. She paired it with a matching trouser suit that has white speckled print. She accessorised her look with dangling earrings and pointed-toe heels.

(Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya at Bulgari event in Italy | Image: @21metgala/Twitter)

Priyanka-Zendaya at Bulgari Venice event

(Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, BLACKPINK's Lisa at Bulgari event in Venice | Image: @honorslisa/Twitter)

Earlier, the two actresses attended an event for Bulgari in Venice. They were joined by Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa at the same. Priyanka.was seen in an off-the-shoulder, full-sleeved blouse, paired with a half saree.The pleats carried a statement brooch fastened at the waist. She accessorised her look with a multi-gemstone studded choker.

Zendaya sported a raven black satin gown with an off-the-shoulders, draped bust line. She accessorised it with a serpentine necklace and a softly-coiffed bun.

Upcoming releases

(Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden in Citadel | Image: Screengrab from the show)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Amazon web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Next, she will be working on a science fiction film It's All Coming Back To Me. Additionally, the actress has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in her kitty. She also has Heads of State, starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

Zendaya will be seen in Euphoria season 3. She also has Dune: Part Two in her kitty, where she will be seen with Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and others.