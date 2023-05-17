Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, BLACKPINK Lisa Shine Bright At Bulgari Event

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and BLACKPINK Lisa graced the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy, last night in their statement necklaces.

Anjali Choudhury
Bulgari Event
1/10
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy, in a rose-coloured ensemble. The event took place on May 17. She wore a cutout off-shoulder outfit with a statement necklace. 

Bulgari Event
2/10
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Zendaya stunned at the Bulgari event in a black mermaid gown that featured a sweetheart neckline. She wore a statement serpent necklace.

Bulgari Event
3/10
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

BLACKPINK Lisa donned a black evening gown paired with contrasting jewellery. She complemented her look with a top-knot bun and her iconic bangs. 

Bulgari Event
4/10
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Anne Hathaway also graced the Bulgari event in a sequined gown in shades of golden and silver. Her ensemble featured a hoodie and she completed her look with statement jewellery.

Bulgari Event
5/10
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya posed for the cameras together at the Bulgari event in Venice.

Bulgari Event
6/10
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

The trio who have represented the brand on a global level were snapped alongside the CEO of Bulgari, Jean-Christophe Babin.

Bulgari Event
7/10
Image: @BLACKPINKGLOBAL/Twitter

BLACKPINK Lisa who stunned in the Bulgari necklace also posed with Jean-Christophe Babin. The duo looked amazing as they appeared colour-coordinated.

Bulgari Event
8/10
Image: @bornBlink4BP/Twitter

Several pictures from inside the Bulgari event have been making the rounds on the Internet. Lalisa, Zendaya, and Priyanka Chopra were seen sitting at the same table during the event.

Bulgari Event
9/10
Image: @lalalisa_m_2797/Twitter

Priyanka Chopra, Lisa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and the CEO of Bulgari Jean-Christophe Babin came together at the event and posed for the shutterbugs.

Bulgari Event
10/10
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra flaunted their neckpieces and designer outfits during the grand event in Venice.

