Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, BLACKPINK Lisa Shine Bright At Bulgari Event

Quick links:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy, in a rose-coloured ensemble. The event took place on May 17. She wore a cutout off-shoulder outfit with a statement necklace.
Zendaya stunned at the Bulgari event in a black mermaid gown that featured a sweetheart neckline. She wore a statement serpent necklace.
BLACKPINK Lisa donned a black evening gown paired with contrasting jewellery. She complemented her look with a top-knot bun and her iconic bangs.
Anne Hathaway also graced the Bulgari event in a sequined gown in shades of golden and silver. Her ensemble featured a hoodie and she completed her look with statement jewellery.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya posed for the cameras together at the Bulgari event in Venice.
The trio who have represented the brand on a global level were snapped alongside the CEO of Bulgari, Jean-Christophe Babin.
BLACKPINK Lisa who stunned in the Bulgari necklace also posed with Jean-Christophe Babin. The duo looked amazing as they appeared colour-coordinated.
Several pictures from inside the Bulgari event have been making the rounds on the Internet. Lalisa, Zendaya, and Priyanka Chopra were seen sitting at the same table during the event.
Priyanka Chopra, Lisa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and the CEO of Bulgari Jean-Christophe Babin came together at the event and posed for the shutterbugs.