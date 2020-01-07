Quentin Tarantino's 4 Hour Cut Of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' To Happen?

Quentin Tarantino ruled the hearts of his fans with the release of his most recent feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Fans are also a little disappointed as this means that the director has only one film left to direct. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is his 9th feature release and Tarantino is adamant on retiring after he directs his 10th feature film. Although he is not against releasing the extended director’s cuts of his existing films.

Quentin Tarantino confirms a four hour cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

In a discussion with a news source, the director revealed that a four hour cut of the film is on its way at some point in the future. Quentin Tarantino's first assembly cut of the film had a run time of about 4 hours and 20 minutes, however, the final theatrical release of the film ran for about 2 hours and 40 minutes. Further talking about the uncut release, the director said that it is all good and that it is all great.

He said that he doesn’t know if the audience would sit for it and confessed that he loves it all. So he decided to show the footage to Tom Rothman. Once the footage was shown to him, Tarantino said that here it is and told him that they know it is a movie but hoped that they would help them out because they love all of it.

The film's star Brad Pitt was sitting alongside the director in the interview and quickly chimed in asking if they were going to get to see the film one way or another. Responding to this, the director said that once it is all said and done, they might get to see it in a year's time. It is common knowledge among his fans that a lot of the footage from the movie was cut for its theatrical release.

