Golden Globes 2020: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Wins Best Motion Picture

Once upon a time... in Hollywood was declared the winner in the category of the best motion picture- musical or comedy in the 77th Golden Globes awards. The other films nominated in the category were Dolemite is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out and Rocketman. The film also won in two other categories.

Tarantino's second last film

The award was picked up by Producer David Heyman who accepted the prize along with the film’s director and writer Quentin Tarantino, actress Margot Robbie and other members of the team while the actors of the film Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio remained seated. Bradd Pitt won the best actor in supporting role whereas Tarantino won the best screenplay for the comedy Drama film. While receiving the award, Heyman said that Tarantino is nothing but unpredictable. He further said that a few Tarantino had told him that he was going to speak. Also, taking the opportunity Tarantino revealed that this would be the second-last film of his carrier.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the movie revolves around actor Rick Dalton played by Leonardo DiCaprio as he tries to navigate his way through the changing film industries featuring multiple storylines in a modern fairy tale tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age. The film which also stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie is produced by Columbia Pictures, Bona Film Group, Heyday Films, and Visiona Romantica.

