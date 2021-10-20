Quentin Tarantino Says Next Film Could Be 'Kill Bill 3'; But Wants To Make A Comedy First

After almost 18 years of Kill Bill Vol. 1, fans might be getting Kill Bill 3 soon. The movie's director Quentin Tarantino opened up about which movie he wanted to make next and said that Kill Bill 3 could possibly be his next. Tarantino added that he wants to make a comedy movie with Spaghetti Western in it.

Quentin Tarantino attended the Rome Film Festival where he was awarded the lifetime achievement award from Italian horror maestro Dario Argento. As per a report by Variety, Tarantino was asked whether his next movie could be Kill Bill 3, to which the filmmaker replied, "Why not." He further explained what type of movies he wanted to make next and said, "But first I want to make a comedy. It’s not like my next movie. It’s a piece of something else that I’m thinking about doing, and I’m not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it."

Meanwhile, Kill Bill Vol. 1 stars Uma Thurman as the Bride, who swears revenge on a team of assassins (Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, and Vivica A. Fox) and their leader, Bill (David Carradine), after they try to kill her and her unborn child. Tarantino made Kill Bill as a homage to grindhouse cinema, including martial arts films, samurai cinema, blaxploitation, and Spaghetti Westerns.

Quentin Tarantino's latest project was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in the lead roles. The movie is set in 1969 Los Angeles, the film follows a fading actor and his stunt double as they navigate the rapidly changing film industry, with the looming threat of the Tate murders hanging overhead.

The movie received widespread critical acclaim and the film were chosen by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review as one of the top ten films of the year. It received 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) and Best Production Design. It also won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Image: Instagram/@killbill.movie/ AP