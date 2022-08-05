Quentin Tarantino Terms Tom Cruise-Val Kilmer's Reunion In 'Top Gun: Maverick' 'too Cheap'

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently praised the blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick but criticized one particular scene involving the reunion of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, calling it 'almost too cheap'. The director further added that he loved the film as it provided 'a true cinematic spectacle', hailing the Tom Cruise-starrer for 'respecting the work of Tony Scott, who had directed 1986 original'.

Tom Cruise reprised the role of Captain Pete Maverick Mitchell in the film, a sequel to his 1986 hit Top Gun. Apart from Cruise, the film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Soon after its release, Top: Gun Maverick shattered all the records at the Box Office, thereby becoming the second highest-grossing film worldwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's career.

'A true cinematic spectacle': Quentin Tarantino on Top Gun: Maverick

Director Quentin Tarantino recently lauded the cast as well as the makers of the film, calling it, "fantastic". In a recent interview with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, he said that he loved the film. Tarantino continued,

"I f***ing love Top Gun: Maverick. I thought it was fantastic. I saw it at the theatres. That and [Steven] Spielberg's West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I'd almost thought that I wasn't going to see anymore. It was fantastic."

Praising the director, he added, "[Director Joseph Kosinski] did a great job. The respect and the love for Tony were in every frame. It was almost in every decision. It was consciously right there, but in this really cool way that was really respectful. And I think it was in every decision Tom Cruise made in the film." Quentin Tarantino even talked about the reunion scene which featured Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.

Calling it 'almost too cheap', Tarantino asserted, "But it absolutely works. It's a bit like Charlie Chaplin dying on stage for the last scene of Limelight...but it f***ing works. You're waiting for it and the f***ing scene delivers."

Directed by Joe Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren. Since its release, the film has outperformed heavyweights like The Batman and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Image: Instagram/@holywoodhandle/@topgunarchive