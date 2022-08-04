Tom Cruise Quitting ‘Mission: Impossible’ After ‘Dead Reckoning’? Director Spills Beans

While the fans eagerly await the release of the upcoming Mission Impossible films, a shocking piece of report left the fans in shock that claimed that Tom Cruise will be exiting the movie franchise after the two pending films are released. Though the fans were in complete shock on hearing the same, Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the upcoming film addressed the rumours.

Is Dead Recoking Tom Cruise’s last Mission Impossible film?

According to the Light the Fuse podcast, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie recently reacted to the rumours spreading about Tom Cruise’s exit from the movie franchise. While he did not confirm or deny the rumours, he mentioned that he had been working with Tom for 15 years and he could not tell the number of times at an event and looked at articles having published nothing correctly. He explained by giving a few examples of instances when the same thing was repeated. He even recalled calling YTom the next day and joking about what was published in the articles.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day and none of what they describe is actually true. We were in Birmingham shooting a scene between Tom and Haley [Atwell]. The next day I read an article in the paper that said Tom and four other guests went out to dinner at an Indian restaurant. I read that Tom insisted on sitting at a table not in a private room but in the main restaurant with the other diners and that Tom ordered three orders of chicken masala because he liked it so much. I called Tom the next day and said, ‘There’s something weird about this article. It’s 100% factually correct! That’s the first time I’ve read an article in which everything happened exactly as written.”

Stating further, McQuarrie advised fans to add an imaginary word in front of the headline and added that if they see a source claiming something, then they should know that it’s somebody putting it out there for a specific reason. He explained, “When you read articles in the trades, just put the imaginary word in front of the headline: ‘The Agenda Is…’ When you read ‘anonymous sources’ or ‘sources close to the production say,’ that’s somebody putting it out there for a specific reason. That’s someone wanting others to think that for a specific reason, and you can never know for sure what those reasons are. You learn to ignore it and laugh at it. In today’s world, you wait 17 minutes and another news cycle will sweep it away.”

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 is slated to hit the screens on July 14, 2023, while Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 2 will release on June 28, 2024.

Image: Tom Cruise Official/ Instagram