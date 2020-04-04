Quentin Tarantino To Write A Novel Based On 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'?

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood received widespread critical acclaim. The renowned filmmaker has recently sparked news of writing a novel on his Oscar-winning film amid the Coronavirus lockdown. His movies that remain widely popular among critics and fans include Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight, Death Proof, Django Unchained and more. Here are details on filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's work amidst the lockdown. Read on to know:

Is Quentin Tarantino writing novel on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood ?

Quentin Tarantino has often spoken of him retiring after his 10 films and his film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is his 9th flick. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, this movie won the hearts of many fans but director Quentin Tarantino plans for more. In an interview recently, the director shared his views of planning to turn his film into a book.

The renowned director was asked if he ever planned on writing books based on any of his films. To that, Quentin Tarantino revealed that he did not think of doing that before, but lately, he has been giving it a thought and is thinking of writing a novel based on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The Pulp Fiction director also added that the many deleted scenes and edited parts of the film can be a good use to his novel as they are untouched. The film not only made some huge numbers at the box-office but was also appreciated for its vast set design, acting, and music. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starred actors Al Pacino, Margot Robbie, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning in prominent roles.

