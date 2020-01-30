Quentin Tarantino Opens Up On The Fate Of Leonardo's Character In 'Once Upon A Time'

Quentin Tarantino directorial Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned a lot of respect by fans and critics both alike. The film was premiered at the Cannes film festival and was celebrated majorly at the awards season. The film began its theatrical run back in July last year in the USA and has been going strong in selected cinemas since then in the USA. Quentin Tarantino is known to flesh out his characters further than what is shown on-screen. Similarly, the ace director had written the fate of every character in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood post the film's climax.

Quentin Tarantino reveals Rick Dalton's fate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino was speaking to a news daily where he was asked if the fate of Leonardo DiCaprio's character was something he wrote down. The director revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton was one of the most prominent characters in the film, so it was important for him to write the character's fate besides what is shown on-screen. The director revealed that after Rick Dalton burned members of the Mason family with a flamethrower, he became a hot commodity in the entertainment industry yet again.

Rick Dalton, according to Quentin Tarantino went on to feature in various low-budget television features. The actor went on to feature in episodes of the best shows of the time. According to Quentin Tarantino, Rick Dalton featured in episodes which revolved around him and earned good money after the flamethrower incident. The director believes that writing an entire filmography for Rick Dalton helped in creating a much believable character. The director revealed furthermore that he is taking interest in writing the after-life of various characters from the film.

Image courtesy - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Instagram

