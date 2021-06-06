R Madhavan’s Bilingual Films To Binge-watch At Home During Lockdown; See List

R. Madhavan began his acting career in 1993 with his roles in Hindi daily soaps. However, he gained recognition after he was roped in for the show, Yule Love Story. The 50-year-old has been a part of several movies, which released in multiple languages. If fans are looking forward to watching his outings, here's a list of his bilingual movies that will help netizens pass time in the lockdown.

List of R Madhavan’s bilingual films

Irudhi Suttru

The Tamil film, Irudhi Suttru featured Madhavan, Rithika Singh, Nasser, Mumtaz, Radharavi, among others. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad and produced by C.V. Kumar and S. Sashikanth, the film also released in Hindi as Saala Khadoos. It revolves around the story of a boxing coach, and how he faces hardships in shaping his student.

Nishabdham

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham starred R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, among others. It depicts the story of an artist with speech impairment and what happens after she meets a celebrity musician. The movie released in English, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, languages.

Nothing But Life (Made in USA)

Nothing But Life chronicles the tale of an orphan and who migrates to LA at a young age and starts working in a casino for livelihood. However, in a turn of events, he loses his earnings and loses hope. His life witnesses a ray of hope after he stumbles upon a funny psychiatrist in the hospital he gets admitted to. Helmed by Rajiv Anchal, the film released in Malayalam, English.

Yavarum Nalam

Yavarum Nalam, a Tamil-language horror thriller, written and directed by Vikram Kumar, featured Madhavan and Neetu Chandra in the lead roles. The movie released in English and Hindi as well. The hit flick was produced by Suresh Balaje, George Pius, Rajesh Sawhney.

Rocketry

Written, directed and produced by R. Madhavan, his upcoming much-anticipated outing Rocketry has amped up expectations amongst moviegoers. The film is shot in Tamil, Hindi and English and will be dubbed in Telugu and Kannada languages. Fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of this bilingual film, produced by Sarita Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan.

