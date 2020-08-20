Rachel Weisz To Star And Produce 'Dead Ringers' Reboot Series For Amazon Prime Video

Rachel Weisz, an Oscar-winning actor is all set to star and produce a series, which is an adaptation of David Cronenberg’s psychological thriller Dead Ringers. The film, which released in 1988, featured actor Jeremy Irons playing a double role as twin brothers who get into a relationship with the same woman. According to Variety, the upcoming horror-psychological series will be released on Amazon in which Rachel Weisz will be playing the double role of twins.

Dead Ringers reboot series to release on Amazon

The COO and the co-head of Amazon studios, Albert Cheng, quoted that as one of today’s most accomplished and versatile actors, Rachel Weisz will captivate the global audience on Amazon Prime Video with her ruthless and twisted characters. He also added that the Dead Ringers reboot series will explore the darker side of medicine, obsession and the human condition also making it a compelling addition to the state of Amazon Original series.

Rachel Weisz is well-known for her role in the film series The Mummy. She also came up with the idea for the series and brought it to Annapurna television. While speaking about her collaboration for the Dead Ringers, Rachel Weisz said that she is lucky to have such brilliant partners who she will be collaborating with for the series. She added that she is too excited for the journey with all of them. Dead Ringers will mark Rachel Weisz’s debut on small-screen.

The actor had previously won the Academy Award for best supporting female actor for her role in The Constant Gardner which released in 2005. The actor was nominated in the same category for some of her highly acclaimed films like The Favourite, My Cousin Rachel, The Mummy, The Lobster, The Fountain and Constantine. Alice Birch will be writing the series while Stacy O’Neil will be producing the series along with Megan Elison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug.

